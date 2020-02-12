 Montgomery County police officer 'involved’ in fatal shooting of fugitive in Virginia Beach
Local officer was part of a U.S. Marshals task force

By Dan Schere
A Montgomery County police officer was “involved” in the fatal shooting of a fugitive in Virginia Beach early Wednesday morning, an official confirmed.

Virginia Beach police said in a press release Wednesday that out-of-state officers working with a U.S. Marshals Task Force operation were trying to arrest the fugitive. The fugitive was fatally shot, police said.

Capt. Tom Jordan, a Montgomery County police spokesman, confirmed that a Montgomery detective was “involved,” but gave no additional details.

Authorities said that both Virginia Beach police and U.S. Marshals are investigating the shooting. They did not release additional details.

This story will be updated.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

