Montgomery County police officer dies after crash west of Burtonsville

A Montgomery County police officer died after his car crashed west of Burtonsville on Friday morning, authorities said.

Douglas Haggerty, 36, was driving east on Spencerville Road near Good Hope Road when he “began to experience an incapacitating medical event,” according to a news release from the police department.

Because of the “medical crisis,” Haggerty crashed in the area. A juvenile in the vehicle was able to dial 911, and police and Fire and Rescue Service personnel responded to the scene around 8:06 a.m., the press release said

Haggerty was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The child was taken to a local hospital and had minor injuries, according to the release.

Haggerty had been with the Montgomery County Police Department since July 2010. He was an officer in the Rockville district, and previously served in the Silver Spring district, according to the department.

Shiera Goff, a spokeswoman for the police department, could not immediately be reached for comment via a call or text Friday. The crash is under investigation.

