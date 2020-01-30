Montgomery County police ID body found in wooded area
Review by medical examiner still underway
Montgomery County police have identified a man found dead this month in Takoma Park near Long Branch Park.
Officer Rick Goodale, a police spokesman, wrote in an email Thursday that Miguel Cruz, 43, was found dead on Jan. 8 in a wooded area near the 1000 block of Houston Avenue.
Goodale wrote that he could not confirm where Cruz lived.
He added that the office of the chief medical examiner has not yet released information about how Cruz died. Goodale did not say which medical examiner was conducting the autopsy.
Maureen C. Regan, a spokeswoman for Maryland’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, wrote in an email that the office doesn’t discuss cases under investigation. She did not indicate whether the office was doing an autopsy on Cruz.
The Washington, D.C., Office of the Chief Medical Examiner could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday.
Goodale said in a previous interview this month that Cruz’s death was not being investigated as a crime.
Maryland-National Capital Park Police reported the deceased man’s body on Jan. 10, saying there was “no foul play involved” and that there was no danger to the public. Park police said at the time that Montgomery County police were investigating.
Park police could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday.
Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com