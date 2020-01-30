 Montgomery County police ID body found in wooded area
  • .2020
  • .Montgomery County police ID body found in wooded area

Montgomery County police ID body found in wooded area

Review by medical examiner still underway

By Dan Schere
| Published:
Police Symbol

Montgomery County police have identified a man found dead this month in Takoma Park near Long Branch Park.

Officer Rick Goodale, a police spokesman, wrote in an email Thursday that Miguel Cruz, 43, was found dead on Jan. 8 in a wooded area near the 1000 block of Houston Avenue.

Goodale wrote that he could not confirm where Cruz lived.

He added that the office of the chief medical examiner has not yet released information about how Cruz died. Goodale did not say which medical examiner was conducting the autopsy.

Maureen C. Regan, a spokeswoman for Maryland’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, wrote in an email that the office doesn’t discuss cases under investigation. She did not indicate whether the office was doing an autopsy on Cruz.

The Washington, D.C., Office of the Chief Medical Examiner could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday.

Goodale said in a previous interview this month that Cruz’s death was not being investigated as a crime.

Maryland-National Capital Park Police reported the deceased man’s body on Jan. 10, saying there was “no foul play involved” and that there was no danger to the public. Park police said at the time that Montgomery County police were investigating.

Park police could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday.

Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles

Rock the Rink resized

Weekend Events: Rock the Rink; Brian Ganz plays Chopin

What’s happening Jan. 31 through Feb. 2
White Oak

Montgomery early voting center bill debated in Annapolis

State delegates question election officials about White Oak site
Paint Branch

Male student brought BB gun into Paint Branch High School

School resource officer reportedly found gun in backpack

Magazine




Subscribe


Renew


Digital Editions

Intern |

Aramark

Finance Manager |

ME&A, Inc.

Volunteers & Mentors |

KID Museum

Project Engineer |

HBW Construction

Graphic Designer |

Gallagher & Associates

Moonshot Studio Resident Artists, Part-Time |

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts

Executive Administrative Assistant & Corporate Social Responsibility Professional |

Choice Hotels International

Cyber Security Analyst (Mid-Level) |

Oasis Systems

View All Post a Job

Leading Professionals »



Newsletters

Dining Guide








Bethesda Beat Trending






Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

×
×

Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

Subscribe to Bethesda Beat’s free daily newsletter

I'm already a subscriber I'm not interested