Missing woman found dead in backyard of an Aspen Hill home

A woman was found dead on Sunday in an Aspen Hill backyard after she was reported missing three days earlier, according to Montgomery County police.

Police got a call for a “person down” around 12:40 p.m. in the 14200 block of Brad Drive on Sunday, police said in a press release.

Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service responded, and found 45-year-old Nyanko Udo’s body in the backyard of a home. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Udo was last seen between 12:40 and 1:15 p.m. on Jan. 6, according to police. Officers from the Managed Search Operations Team, the Fourth District and police dogs searched the 4000 block of Brad Court, where she was reported missing. The search lasted multiple days.

Police said the Managed Search Operations team previously searched the open area where Udo was found on Sunday. Police think Udo would have been found if she were in the area where the team had searched previously.

Police added that Udo “had a propensity to hide from her caretakers and those searching for her” and might have been trying to return home when officers left the area.

Police said no foul play is suspected in Udo’s death. The cause of death will be determined by a medical examiner.

Brad Court, where Udo was reported missing, is off Brad Drive, where her body was found. The neighborhood is near Parkland Magnet Middle School for Aerospace Technology and Brookhaven Elementary School.

