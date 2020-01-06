Missing Gaithersburg High student has been found
Girl had last been seen three weeks ago
Eimy Henriquez
via Montgomery County Police
A Gaithersburg High School student who had been missing for more than three weeks was located safe over the weekend, according to police.
Eimy Henriquez, 16, went missing at approximately 9 p.m. on Dec. 13. She had last been seen as she left her home on Trafalgar Square, according to Officer Rick Goodale, a police spokesman. Police announced her disappearance to the public five days later, on Dec. 18.
Police at the time said they had “no reason to believe” she was in danger.
The police department announced on Twitter Monday morning Henriquez had been located “safe and unharmed.” Police declined to release additional details about Henriquez’s disappearance.
Gaithersburg High School Principal Cary Dimmick posted on Twitter Saturday afternoon that “the missing Gaithersburg HS student returned home safely this weekend.”