 Man, woman shot near New Hampshire Estates area of Silver Spring
Injuries not considered life-threatening, police said

By Dan Schere
| Published:

Montgomery County police say a man and a woman were shot near the New Hampshire Estates area of Silver Spring over the weekend.

Police wrote on Twitter Saturday that they responded to a local hospital for a report of a man and a woman who had gunshot wounds and that their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Police said in the tweet that they thought a shooting occurred on Quebec Terrace.

Sgt. Rebecca Innocenti, a police spokeswoman, confirmed Monday morning that the man and woman were shot.

Police did not provide additional details about who was shot or what happened.

This story will be updated.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

