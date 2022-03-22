Man was stabbed to death during argument in Gaithersburg, police say

A man allegedly stabbed another man to death outside a home in Gaithersburg during an argument Monday night, Montgomery County police said.

Demarco Rayford, 25, of Gaithersburg, is accused of stabbing 21-year-old Deonte Foreman to death Monday night, police said in a press release.

Officers were called to the 10100 block of Reprise Drive around 9 p.m. Monday, police said. They found Foreman with multiple stab wounds outside his home. He later died at the scene.

Police said Rayford and Foreman argued that night, and it escalated into a “physical altercation” in which Rayford stabbed Foreman.

Rayford was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, police said.

Police did not provide any other details about the circumstances of the stabbing, including how the men knew each other.

The area where the homicide occurred is near the Crown area of Gaithersburg, off Diamondback Drive.

The homicide is the ninth of 2022 in Montgomery County, according to a count by Bethesda Beat.

