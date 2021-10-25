Man was drunk, driving 118 mph at time of fatal crash, police say

A Silver Spring man was drunk and driving more than 100 mph when he crashed his car in White Oak last year, killing a 72-year-old woman, according to police.

Marvin Salinas Rodas, 32, was arrested last week and charged with negligent homicide and causing life-threatening injuries while operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol. The arrest comes a year after the crash on Columbia Pike that killed Woyneshet Armide Ayele of Silver Spring.

In the early-morning hours of Oct. 18, 2020, Salinas Rodas was driving a Honda Accord north on Columbia Pike when he crashed into a vehicle driven by Ayele, who was attempting to turn onto the road from Industrial Parkway after stopping at a flashing red traffic signal, according to court documents. She was driving a Toyota Corolla.

Police obtained electronic data from Salinas Rodas’ vehicle that showed the vehicle driving at 118 mph in the seconds leading up to the crash, according to court documents. The speed limit in the area is 50 mph.

Salinas Rodas had a blood-alcohol content of 0.18, which is more than twice the legal driving limit of 0.08, police said.

Ayele was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in Salinas Rodas’ vehicle was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to online court records, Salinas Rodas posted bond on Wednesday and was released from jail. Attorney information was not available, and attempts to reach Salinas Rodas on Monday morning were not successful.

