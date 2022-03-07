Man stabbed to death in Bethesda, police say

A man was stabbed to death in Bethesda on Sunday night, police said.

A Montgomery County police press release provided few details, other than that one man died and another man is considered a suspect and was taken into custody.

Police said they considered the stabbing to be domestic violence, usually meaning within a relationship or family.

The stabbing happened on Lambeth Road, police said. Officers responded at about 9:30 p.m. after a report that a stabbing had just happened.

The man who was stabbed was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.

Police are investigating the death as a homicide.

No other details about the stabbing, the circumstances or the people involved was released. Police said they will provide an update when they have more information to share.

This would be the eighth homicide in Montgomery County this year, according to a Bethesda Beat count.