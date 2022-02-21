Man stabbed at Lakeforest Mall on Monday, police say

A man was assaulted and stabbed several times on Monday morning at Lakeforest Mall in Gaithersburg, according to Montgomery County police.

Police said in a statement Monday afternoon that they responded to a call for an assault at the mall at around 11 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man “suffering from multiple stab wounds,” the press release said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition was not listed in the statement.

The police said no suspects had been arrested in relation to the assault as of 1:53 p.m.

No additional information was immediately available.

This story will be updated.