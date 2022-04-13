Two men are accused of murdering a third man during a drug deal on Tuesday, authorities said.

Glen Ellis, 20, of Takoma Park, and Jose Angel Calderon Nolasco, 19, of Beltsville, are each charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of Jahiem Pinnock, 19, of Silver Spring.

Police said the two men drove away from the scene, but officers caught them several miles away.

Montgomery County police say the men drove to the 1000 block of Good Hope Drive in the Cloverly area of Silver Spring, where they met with Pinnock.

Ellis got out of the car to make the drug transaction with Pinnock, according to charging documents. During an argument and physical altercation, Ellis shot Pinnock once in the chest, police alleged.

Officers who responded to the scene at about 3:40 p.m. found Pinnock with a gunshot wound in a parking lot. Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service also responded. Pinnock was taken to Suburban Hospital, where he died, police said.

Police said Ellis and Nolasco drove off in a green Toyota Camry with tape near the front bumper.

An officer on his way to work saw the Camry several miles away in the area of southbound New Hampshire Avenue and Jackson Road, police said in a press release.

When officers tried to stop the car on New Hampshire Avenue, the driver accelerated, ran a red light at Lockwood Drive and went over a center median, damaging a tire, charging documents say.

As the driver kept going, two handguns were thrown from a rear passenger window, police said. The vehicle stopped on Powder Mill Road, several hundred yards from where the guns were thrown, police said.

Ellis, a passenger, got out and ran, but officers caught him, police said.

Nolasco, the driver, stayed in the car and was arrested, police said.

Charging documents say police recovered the handguns that were thrown out of the car and also found, in the vehicle, two more handguns, a large amount of cash, suspected drugs, and a spent shell casing.

Good Hope Drive is off Good Hope Road, north of Md. 200 and east of New Hampshire Avenue. Dr. Charles R. Drew Elementary School is nearby.