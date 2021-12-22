A man was injured when he was shot on Tuesday in Rockville, police said.

Rockville police posted on Facebook that officers responded to the 300 block of Rutgers Street around 7 p.m. Tuesday and found a man who had been shot.

The man was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, according to police spokeswoman Andrea Escher.

Escher said police are investigating the shooting.

The area where the man was found is just off College Parkway, near Md. 355.

