 Man shot in Rockville on New Year’s Eve
  • .2020
Man shot in Rockville on New Year’s Eve

He drove himself to hospital, wouldn’t tell police what happened

By Dan Schere
| Published:
Police Symbol

A man was shot on New Year’s Eve near a hotel in Rockville’s Shady Grove area, Montgomery County police said. The man gave no details when asked what happened, Officer Rick Goodale said Thursday morning.

Goodale said police received a call around 8:55 p.m. Tuesday that shots were fired at the Extended Stay America at 2621 Research Blvd.

Goodale said the man suffered a gunshot wound on his hand, but drove himself to Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center, roughly a mile from the hotel.

Goodale said the man “wasn’t very cooperative” when detectives interviewed him at the hospital and gave no details about the shooting.

“He’s not telling us what’s going on. If he doesn’t tell us, it’s hard to tell us what happened,” he said.

Fox 5 reported the incident as a possible drive-by shooting – a fact that Goodale said he couldn’t confirm.

Police did not issue a press release Tuesday night, and Goodale said they likely wouldn’t have additional details to share Thursday because the victim didn’t provide any information. Police are asking anyone with knowledge of the shooting to call them at 301-279-8000.

“If anybody was out in that area or know the facts and circumstances, our detectives would love to talk to them,” he said.

Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

