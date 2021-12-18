Man seriously injured in head after reported assault in downtown Silver Spring

A man was seriously injured in the head early Saturday after Montgomery County police said he was assaulted in downtown Silver Spring.

Officers were called to the 8200 block of Georgia Ave. around 3 a.m. Saturday for the report of an assault and found a man with “severe head trauma” nearby on Silver Spring Avenue, police said in a press release. The man was taken to a hospital with injuries considered life-threatening.

Police did not provide additional information Saturday.

The area where the man was found is near several businesses, including a 7-Eleven and Golden House. Police are asking anyone with information to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070.

The assault comes amid recent efforts championed by local businesses and Montgomery County officials to address an increase in violent crime affecting downtown Silver Spring, including the addition of a crime suppression task force.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com