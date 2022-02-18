UPDATED: Man fatally shot in Rockville, police say

This story was updated at 8:50 a.m. on Feb. 18, 2022 to include the fact that the man has died

A man died after being shot in Rockville around midnight Friday, according to Montgomery County police.

Rockville police were called to the area of Bradley Avenue and Fletcher Place at 12:09 a.m. Friday and found a man shot, police posted on social media. The man was taken to a hospital for his injuries.

At the hospital, the man was pronounced dead, Montgomery County police spokeswoman Casandra Durham wrote in an email to Bethesda Beat Friday morning. She did not identify the victim or provide additional information.

The investigation is being handled by Montgomery County police’s Major Crimes Division.

The area where the man was found is in a neighborhood off of Broadwood Drive near Rockville High School.

