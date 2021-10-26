Man seriously injured after being hit by a train in Rockville

A man was seriously injured on Tuesday evening after he was hit by a train in Rockville, according to authorities.

Police responded to the area of East Gude Drive and Frederick Road around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday for a report that a man was hit by a train, police spokeswoman Casandra Durham wrote in an email to Bethesda Beat. He was taken to a hospital.

Durham did not have additional details about the circumstances of the crash.

Montgomery County Fire & Rescue posted on its Twitter account that the victim was taken to a hospital with injuries considered priority 1, which is the most serious on a scale of 1 to 3.

Train traffic was stopped while crews were on the scene.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com