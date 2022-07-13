Man killed in two-vehicle collision in Travilah area of North Potomac

A man was killed in a two-vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon in the Travilah area of North Potomac, according to Montgomery County police.

Officers were called to the area of River and Stoney Creek roads for a crash around 1:50 p.m. Wednesday. A man, who was the driver of one of the vehicles, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a statement.

Police did not release the man’s name more information would be provided later.

