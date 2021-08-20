This story was updated at 11 a.m. on Aug. 20, 2021, to include a comment from a Montgomery County police spokeswoman

A man was killed on Thursday after two vehicles crashed, Montgomery County police said.

Police posted on Twitter on Thursday night that New Hampshire Avenue was shut down at Shaw Avenue.

A short time later, police posted that the northbound lanes of New Hampshire Avenue were shut down at Venice Drive.

Two people were taken to area hospitals in the crash, police spokeswoman Officer Casandra Durham wrote in an email Friday morning. One of the people taken to the hospital was the man who later died, she wrote.