Man killed after he was hit by train in Germantown
Authorities say it happened near MARC rail station
A man died after he was hit by a CSX freight train near the Germantown MARC rail station, according to Montgomery County Fire & Rescue
A man was struck and killed by a CSX freight train in Germantown Wednesday evening, according to Montgomery County Fire & Rescue.
The man was hit just before 6:30 p.m. near the Germantown MARC rail station in the 19300 block of Mateny Hill Road, Fire & Rescue spokesman Dave Pazos wrote on Twitter. The man, whose identity was not given, died of traumatic injuries, he wrote.
Pazos said in an interview Wednesday night that the man was not trespassing when he was hit.
Pazos wrote that police were on the scene and train traffic was shut down.
Montgomery county police had not released any details as of 7:30 p.m. and could not immediately be reached for comment.
