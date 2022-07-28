Man injured in shooting at Glenmont Local Park

A man was injured in a shooting Wednesday at Glenmont Local Park, according to Maryland-National Capital Park Police.

Officers responded to 12621 Dalewood Drive around 3 p.m. Wednesday and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said in a press release. He was taken to a hospital with injuries considered non-life-threatening.

Police said they are investigating the shooting, but that there is “no known ongoing threat” to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Park Police tip line at 301-929-2748.

The park where the shooting occurred is just off of Randolph Road and near Wheaton High School.

