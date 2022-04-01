Man injured in reported shooting in Wheaton

A man was injured in a reported shooting in Wheaton early Friday morning, according to Montgomery County police.

Officers responded to the 11700 block of Leona Street for the report of a shooting around 2:20 a.m. Friday, police spokeswoman Lauren Ivey wrote in an email to Bethesda Beat.

Officers found a man with “trauma to the body,” she wrote.

The man was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, Ivey wrote. She did not provide additional details.

The area where the man was found is in a neighborhood near Highland Elementary School.

