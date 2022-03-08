Man injured in Gaithersburg had ‘apparent’ gunshot wound, police say

A man injured in Gaithersburg on Monday night had an “apparent” gunshot wound, according to Montgomery County police.

Officers responded to the 18300 block of Lost Knife Circle at around 10 p.m. Monday after receiving a report that a shooting had just happened.

Officers found a man with an “apparent gunshot wound,” police spokeswoman Shiera Goff wrote in an email to Bethesda Beat on Tuesday.

An officer applied a tourniquet to the man’s leg and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service took him a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, according to Goff.

As of Tuesday morning, police had not arrested anyone, Goff wrote. The investigation is ongoing.

The area is near Lakeforest Mall in Gaithersburg, where a fatal stabbing ocurred last month.

