Man injured after reportedly being shot in foot in Silver Spring

A man was injured Saturday evening after Montgomery County police say he was reported to have been shot in the foot in Silver Spring.

Police got a call around 7:50 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a man who had been shot in the foot in the 2500 block of Ross Road, Officer Casandra Durham, a police spokeswoman, wrote in an email to Bethesda Beat on Sunday.

The man was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, according to Durham.

Durham did not provide additional details, but said the reported shooting is under investigation.

The area where the man was injured is in a residential area near the intersection of Grubb Road and East West Highway.

