 Man injured after he was shot in Burtonsville this month
Police said there have been five other calls of shots fired since then

By Dan Schere
| Published:
Police Symbol

A man was injured after he was shot in the Burtonsville area, Montgomery County police said Friday.

Police wrote in a press release that an 18-year-old man was shot shortly before 7:55 p.m. on April 8 in the 14600 block of Wexhall Terrace.

Police said they were called to the scene for reports of gunshots and they found the man with a gunshot wound considered non-life threatening. Multiple shell casings were in the area, police said.

The area where the man was shot is just off Greencastle Road near U.S. Highway 29.

Police wrote in the press release that they responded to five other calls of shots fired in the Burtonsville area between April 9 and early Friday morning. In all of the other cases, police said, shell casings were found, but they did not indicate that anyone was shot.

Police said the shootings don’t appear to be random. They are asking anyone with information to call them at 240-773-6870.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

