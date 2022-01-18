Man injured after being shot in Silver Spring, authorities say

A man was seriously injured after being shot in Silver Spring on Tuesday, authorities said.

Pete Piringer, a Montgomery County Fire & Rescue spokesman, told Bethesda Beat on Tuesday that crews were dispatched at 4 p.m. for a report of a shooting at the Travelodge by Wyndham on 13th Street.

Piringer said EMS crews staged nearby while police responded to the scene. He did not have additional information.

Shiera Goff, a spokeswoman for Montgomery County police, wrote in an email that a man had been shot and was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Goff did not immediately have additional details, and said police would know more once detectives investigate.

