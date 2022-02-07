This story was updated at 5:10 p.m. on Feb. 7, 2022, to include details about the officer who rendered aid to the victim

A Montgomery County police officer is being credited for his first aid in helping a man who was shot multiple times Sunday night in Germantown.

Officers are looking for two people who fled the scene.

Police said they got a call for a shooting around 7:15 p.m. Sunday on Neerwinder Street, according to police spokeswoman Shiera Goff.

Goff wrote in an email that a man was taken to a hospital and is in “stable” condition. She did not immediately respond to a follow-up email asking for more details.

Two people in dark clothing ran from the scene, Goff wrote. She wrote that police set up a perimeter with K-9 units and helicopters, but couldn’t find the two people who ran.

Police posted police body cam video on Twitter on Monday that shows Officer Kyle Berry applying a tourniquet to the victim, who had multiple gunshot wounds.

In the video, Berry asks the victim where he was shot, to which he replies in the leg and the back. The wounds can be seen in the video, with the victim’s identity blurred.

Berry tells the victim in the video that the tourniquet will “hurt like hell,” but will stop the bleeding while Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service was on its way to the scene.

Afterward, Berry calls in over the radio that the tourniquet has been applied to multiple gunshot wounds on the victim’s thighs and back.

The area where the shooting occurred is near Waters Landing Local Park.

