Man Injured after Being Shot in Fairland Area of Silver Spring
Police say attack ‘does not appear to be random’
A man was injured after being shot Sunday evening in the Fairland area of Silver Spring, Montgomery County police said.
Police said they received multiple calls around 6:25 p.m. Sunday of shots fired near the 2000 block of Treetop Lane. First responders found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital, police said.
Officer Rick Goodale, a police spokesman, said in an interview Sunday night that when Montgomery County Fire & Rescue officials arrived at the scene, they confirmed the man was shot.
Goodale said the man is in serious condition. He did not give any other details, but said the investigation remains active.
The area where the shooting is reported to have occurred is just off U.S. 29 near the intersection with Old Columbia Pike.
Police released no other details Sunday, but said the shooting does not appear to be random.
Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call them at 240-773-6870.
