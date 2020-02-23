 Update: Pedestrian fatally struck Saturday night in White Oak
Update: Pedestrian fatally struck Saturday night in White Oak

On Friday, man seriously injured while crossing road in Gaithersburg

Bethesda Beat Staff
| Published:

File photo

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle Saturday night in the White Oak area, Montgomery County police said.

Police wrote on Twitter Saturday that they got a call just after 9 p.m. that a man was hit near the intersection of New Hampshire Avenue and Lockwood Drive. The area is near the White Oak Shopping Center.

Police wrote that the man had life-threatening injuries and died at the scene. The driver stayed at the scene, police said. They had not identified the pedestrian or the driver as of Sunday morning.

New Hampshire Avenue was closed Saturday night as officers investigated, then reopened Sunday morning, police said.

Saturday night’s crash is the fifth in 2020 in which a pedestrian has been fatally struck by a vehicle in Montgomery County.

On Friday night, a pedestrian in Gaithersburg was seriously injured when he was hit by a car on Md. 355.

Douglas Ariel Perez Martinez, 33, of Duvall Lane, was trying to cross Md. 355, known as South Frederick Avenue, Montgomery County police said in a press release.

Martinez was hit by a 2012 Mercedes-Benz C300 driven by Mike Nam, 32, of Garden View Way in Rockville, police said.

The press release said Nam was heading north on Md. 355 when his car hit Martinez near North Westland Drive.

Police responded to the scene at about 9:19 p.m.

Martinez was taken to a local hospital with injuries that police described as life-threatening. There was no further information about his condition as of Sunday morning. Nam was not injured.

This story will be updated.

