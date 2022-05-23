Man found with weapons, ballistic vest was impersonating police at Rockville hotel, charges allege 

A man who police say was equipped with multiple firearms and a ballistic vest and was staying at a Rockville hotel has been charged with impersonating a police officer.

Montgomery County police charged Joshua Taber, 38, of Virginia, on May 10, according to a department press release issued Monday. Court records indicate he resides in Alexandria.

On May 10, detectives from the Vice and Intelligence Unit were “conducting surveillance” at the Rockville Hotel, a Ramada by Wyndham, when they saw a black Chevrolet Tahoe that resembled an unmarked police vehicle, police said Monday.

Detectives called the hotel to learn who the Tahoe belonged to and, later during the investigation, discovered that it was registered to Taber, according to police.

Police then determined that Taber identified himself as an “agent” when he checked into the hotel and displayed what hotel workers thought was a law enforcement ID, police said. Taber also allegedly told hotel staff that he had a “government issued vehicle” that needed to be parked in front of the hotel.

Police eventually established that Taber was not an agent, they said.

Police searched Taber’s hotel room on a warrant and found multiple fake ID cards with the words “special agent,” as well as multiple firearms, according to police. Police said they also found multiple firearms in Taber’s vehicle, along with “police paraphernalia, a ballistic vest, holsters, magazines and ammunition.

Taber has been charged with impersonating a police officer and multiple firearms charges, police said. Court records indicate he posted $5,000 bond on Friday and was released from jail. No attorney for Taber was listed in court records as of Monday afternoon.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com