Man found dead Wednesday near Long Branch Park
Police say his death is not being investigated as a crime
A man was found dead on Wednesday in an area of Takoma Park near Long Branch Park on Wednesday, according to two law enforcement agencies.
Maryland-National Capital Park Police wrote on Twitter Friday that a “deceased adult male” was found in a wooded area near the 1000 block of Houston Avenue.
“There is no foul play involved and no threat to public safety,” the Park Police wrote.
A Park Police spokesman referred all questions to Montgomery County police, who are conducting the investigation.
Officer Rick Goodale, a Montgomery County police spokesman, said in an interview Friday afternoon that the man’s death is not being investigated as a crime “based on whatever evidence was found at the scene.” He did not elaborate.
Goodale said county police received the call at 3:32 p.m. on Wednesday from a resident. He was not sure when the man died.
Police did not release the man’s name or any other details about his death. Goodale said he wasn’t sure if the man’s family had been notified. He said more information would be released once a medical examiner completed an autopsy.
