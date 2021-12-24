Man found dead in Germantown after reported shooting

A man was found dead in Germantown on Thursday after police were called to check on a reported shooting.

Montgomery County police said officers responded to the 19300 block of Circle Gate Drive at about 5:45 p.m. Circle Gate Drive is in a neighborhood near Seneca Valley High School.

Inside a residence, officers found a man dead from what appeared to be gunshot wounds, police said.

Police said Thursday night that they did not have a suspect in custody.

Police did not release the name of the man who was shot or other details about the shooting, and said they would give an update when they had more information.

According to a memo prepared for the Montgomery County Council’s Public Safety Committee, the police department says there had been 30 homicides in the county through Nov. 30, not counting two homicides that were considered justifiable.

There have been multiple more homicides in the county in December, including a stabbing in Bethesda and a shooting near Aspen Hill last weekend.