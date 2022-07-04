Man fires shots at Montgomery County officer in Germantown, leading to pursuit, police say

A man fired shots at a Montgomery County police officer in Germantown Monday morning, leading to a police pursuit that went into Virginia, police said.

Police got a call just after 9:20 a.m. for a man with a gun who was firing shots in the 11300 block of Hawks Ridge Terrace, police said in a statement Monday. When officers got to the scene the man tried to get away, then fired at an officer, police said.

Montgomery County officers pursued the man into Fairfax, Va., when police said he lost control of his vehicle and crashed.

No officers were injured.

Police did not provide additional information, saying that the situation remains active.

Monday’s incident is the second time in less than a week that someone has fired shots at a Montgomery County officer. Last Thursday, three 16-year-olds were arrested after police say one of them fired shots at a police cruiser during a vehicle chase in Bethesda. The teens were charged with attempted murder, along with assault and burglary offenses. One of the teen suspects was mistakenly released from the county’s detention center and was later arrested in Washington, D.C.

