Man fatally struck by train was from West Virginia
He was crossing tracks on platform at MARC rail station, police said
Randolph Garth, of Martinsburg, W.Va., died Wednesday night after he was hit by a CSX freight train
A man who was struck by a train and killed on Wednesday while crossing tracks in Germantown was from West Virginia, authorities said.
Montgomery County police said in a press release on Thursday that Randolph Garth of Martinsburg, was killed.
Garth was hit by a CSX freight train at about 6:30 p.m.
Police said Garth was trying to cross the tracks on the station’s platform, which contains a railroad crossing built for pedestrians.
Dave Pazos, a spokesman for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue, said in an interview Wednesday night that the man was not trespassing when he was hit.
Pazos wrote that police were on the scene and train traffic was shut down.
A CSX spokesperson wrote in an email Thursday morning that that train was traveling east when the man was struck.
“CSX appreciates the swift response of Montgomery County Fire and Police. The incident remains under investigation,” they wrote.
Martinsburg is the western terminus on MARC’s Brunswick line. It was not immediately clear whether Garth was waiting to board a train when he was struck.
