 Man fatally shot in Germantown last weekend, police say
State medical examiner ruled death a homicide

By Dan Schere
A man was fatally shot last weekend in Germantown, Montgomery County police said on Tuesday.

Dwayne Anthony Stanley Jr., 28, of Washington, D.C., was shot and killed on Saturday night, police wrote in a press release. Police are trying to figure out who shot him.

Police said a driver found a man lying on the sidewalk on Great Seneca Highway between Grotto Lane and Grey Eagle Court around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Police arrived after the driver called 911.

Police said Stanley had a gunshot wound and he died at the scene despite paramedics’ attempts to save his life.

Police said Stanley’s body was taken to the Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, which ruled his death a homicide.

Police offered no additional details. They are asking anyone with information about the case to call them at 240-773-5070.

