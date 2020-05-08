 Man fatally shot in Aspen Hill Thursday night
Montgomery County police investigating shooting as a homicide 

By Dan Schere
Montgomery County police are investing the fatal shooting of a man in Aspen Hill Thursday night as a homicide.

Police wrote on Twitter early Friday morning that they got a call around 11:35 p.m. Thursday night for a shooting in the 3100 block of Hewitt Avenue.

When officers got to the scene, they found a 19-year-old man suffering from an “apparent gunshot wound.” Officer Rick Goodale, a police spokesman, confirmed in an interview Friday that the man was shot.

The man was taken to a hospital and later died of his injuries, police said. Police are still investigating the shooting, they wrote.

Goodale did not know any other details, but said more information would be released later.

This story will be updated

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

