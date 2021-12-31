Man fatally shot by officers in Silver Spring identified by AG’s office

The Maryland Attorney General’s Office has identified a man who was fatally shot by Montgomery County police officers in Silver Spring early Wednesday morning. The four officers who fired shots have also been identified.

Officers fatally shot Osman Sesay, 27, of Silver Spring during a traffic stop near the intersection of Wayne and Dartmouth avenues, according to a press release from the Independent Investigations Division of the office on Friday.

According to the division, an off-duty Montgomery County officer got a call for a shooting in the 900 block of Bonifant Street around 4:25 a.m. Wednesday. County police have said the off-duty officer found a man who had been shot and injured. The man was taken to a hospital.

Police Chief Marcus Jones said on Wednesday that the off-duty officer told on-duty officers that the alleged shooter was in a white Mercedes-Benz. When on-duty officers saw the Mercedes-Benz near the intersection of Wayne and Dartmouth avenues, they stopped the vehicle.

On Wednesday, Jones said that when a person got out of the vehicle, they started shooting at the officers.

The AG’s office said in its press release on Friday that Sesay got out of the vehicle “contrary to officers’ orders and pointed a handgun at them” before officers fired at him. However, the AG’s press release on Friday did not mention whether Sesay fired shots at the officers.

In response to questions from Bethesda Beat on Friday about whether Sesay fired at the officers, Thomas Lester, a spokesman with the Independent Investigations Division, said it is part of the investigation.

“The Independent Investigations Division is conducting our own independent investigation, and at this time the information we are ready to release to the public is the information that was in the press release,” he said. “Whether Mr. Sesay fired his gun is a part of that investigation, and we will look into that.”

After officers fired at Sesay, he died at the scene, according to the AG’s office. None of the officers was injured.

The four officers who fired shots, according to the AG’s office, are:

Karli Dorsey, who has been with the department 1.5 years

Nathan Lenhart, who has been with the department for 8 years

Dennis Tejada, who has been with the department for 15 years

Eric Kessler, who has been with the department for 7 years

The officers are assigned to the Patrol Services Bureau of the department, according to the AG’s office. Jones said on Wednesday that the four officers have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard practice while a shooting by police is investigated.

The AG’s office is investigating the shooting of Sesay because it became the agency in October that investigates deaths caused by police officers. The office said it plans to release body-worn camera footage from the shooting within two weeks, although it could take longer.

Montgomery County police are investigating the shooting of the man on Bonifant Street, who is expected to recover. Jones said on Wednesday that police think Sesay and the man shot earlier knew each other, but he did not have additional details.

Wednesday’s shooting in Silver Spring is the fifth fatal shooting by law enforcement in Montgomery County this year.

