Man facing arson charges related to multiple fires, attempts in Silver Spring area

The Sunoco gas station at 8384 Colesville Road was one of multiple locations in the Silver Spring area where a man allegedly set fires or tried to this week. Photo from Pete Piringer via Twitter

A man has been charged with setting fires in the Silver Spring area this week, including at a bank and a gas station.

Mauro Anderson Rodrigues, 44, of Silver Spring, has been charged with setting or trying to set fires in multiple locations, Montgomery Fire & Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer posted on Twitter.

According to Piringer, Rodrigues is accused of:

Setting two ATMs on fire at a Bank of America on University Boulevard West on Dec. 27.

Trying to set a Mercedes-Benz on fire in the 10000 block of Tenbrook Drive on Dec. 27 or 28.

Trying to ignite a fuel nozzle at the Shell gas station in the 9500 block of Georgia Avenue on Dec. 27. Workers there chased him away, according to Piringer.

Setting a fire at the Sunoco gas station at 8384 Colesville Road on Dec. 28 by pouring gasoline from a pump onto the ground. The fire caused more than $100,000 in damage to a car, the gas station and the store, according to Piringer.

Fire investigators charged Rodrigues with multiple counts of arson, attempted arson and malicious burning, according to Piringer. Court records for Rodrigues were not immediately available on Thursday.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com