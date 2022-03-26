Man dies after two-vehicle crash in Aspen Hill

A Prince George’s County man died Thursday after a crash in Aspen Hill, according to Montgomery County police said.

In a press release on Saturday, police identified the man as Chad Edward Anthony Richards, 31, of Lanham.

The crash happened Wednesday at the intersection of Georgia and Hewitt avenues.

Police said Richards was driving a 2011 Audi north on Georgia Avenue. As Richards neared Hewitt Avenue, his vehicle struck a 2015 Mercedes GLK35 that was turning left from southbound Georgia Avenue to eastbound Hewitt Avenue, police said.

After the vehicles crashed, the Audi went off the road and hit a wooden utility pole, causing significant damage, the press release said.

Montgomery County police and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service got to the scene at about 10 a.m. on Wednesday, the press release said.

Richards was taken to Suburban Hospital, where he died on Thursday, police said.

Police said the other driver also was taken to Suburban Hospital with serious injuries. They did not identify that driver.