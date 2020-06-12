Man dies after Laytonsville-area crash
Police say it happened on Woodfield Road
A vehicle crash in the Laytonsville area on Thursday evening has killed a man, Montgomery County, police said.
County police wrote on Twitter Thursday night that they got a call around 6:53 p.m. for a crash at the intersection of Woodfield Road, just north of Goshen School Road.
Police wrote that the Collision Reconstruction Unit was on the scene and Woodfield Road was closed between Deanna Drive and Watkins Road.
In a second tweet, police wrote that a man had died. They provided no additional details.
Pete Piringer, a Fire & Rescue spokesman, wrote on Twitter that two vehicles collided head on in the crash. First responders were evaluating “several traumas,” he wrote.
The area of the crash is near Great Seneca Stream Valley Park in the northern part of the county.
This story will be updated.
