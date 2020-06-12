 Man dies after Laytonsville-area crash
  • .2020
  • .Man dies after Laytonsville-area crash

Man dies after Laytonsville-area crash

Police say it happened on Woodfield Road

By Dan Schere
| Published:

A vehicle crash in the Laytonsville area on Thursday evening has killed a man, Montgomery County, police said.

County police wrote on Twitter Thursday night that they got a call around 6:53 p.m. for a crash at the intersection of Woodfield Road, just north of Goshen School Road.

Police wrote that the Collision Reconstruction Unit was on the scene and Woodfield Road was closed between Deanna Drive and Watkins Road.

In a second tweet, police wrote that a man had died. They provided no additional details.

Pete Piringer, a Fire & Rescue spokesman, wrote on Twitter that two vehicles collided head on in the crash. First responders were evaluating “several traumas,” he wrote.

The area of the crash is near Great Seneca Stream Valley Park in the northern part of the county.

 

This story will be updated.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles


County leaders call for more mental health resources after three student suicides in two weeks

MCPS checking in more on students, offering secure online platform to talk to counselors

In latest results, top two spots unchanged in at large school board race

More than 142,000 ballots counted; process expected to continue into next week

School board passes $2.8 billion MCPS budget for fiscal year 2021

Approved budget about $49 million less than original draft

Magazine

Subscribe

Renew

Digital Editions

Leading Professionals »

Newsletters

    Get top stories in your inbox
    Exclusive deals from area businesses
    Including a sneak peek of the next issue
    The latest, local job openings straight to your inbox

Dining Guide

Bethesda Beat Trending