Man dies after he’s found unconscious in Colesville-area pool
Official says he had pre-existing medical condition
A man died on Wednesday after he was found unconscious in the bottom of a pool in the Colesville area, according to a Montgomery County Fire & Rescue official.
Photo from Pete Piringer via Twitter
A man died after he was found unconscious in a pool in the Colesville area on Wednesday, according to a Montgomery County Fire & Rescue official.
Pete Piringer, a Fire & Rescue spokesman, wrote on Twitter Wednesday that first responders were called to the 800 block of Orchard Way around 3:20 p.m.
Firefighters found a man who had sunk to the bottom of the pool and was unconscious. They pulled him out.
The man was taken to a hospital, where he died, Piringer wrote.
Piringer described the man as “elderly” with a “pre-existing medical condition.”
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com