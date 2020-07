Man dies after he’s found unconscious in Colesville-area pool

Official says he had pre-existing medical condition

By Dan Schere

A man died after he was found unconscious in a pool in the Colesville area on Wednesday, according to a Montgomery County Fire & Rescue official.

Pete Piringer, a Fire & Rescue spokesman, wrote on Twitter Wednesday that first responders were called to the 800 block of Orchard Way around 3:20 p.m.

Firefighters found a man who had sunk to the bottom of the pool and was unconscious. They pulled him out.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died, Piringer wrote.

Piringer described the man as “elderly” with a “pre-existing medical condition.”

