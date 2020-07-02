 Man dies after he’s found unconscious in Colesville-area pool
  • .2020
  • .Man dies after he’s found unconscious in Colesville-area pool

Man dies after he’s found unconscious in Colesville-area pool

Official says he had pre-existing medical condition

By Dan Schere
| Published:

A man died on Wednesday after he was found unconscious in the bottom of a pool in the Colesville area, according to a Montgomery County Fire & Rescue official.

Photo from Pete Piringer via Twitter

A man died after he was found unconscious in a pool in the Colesville area on Wednesday, according to a Montgomery County Fire & Rescue official.

Pete Piringer, a Fire & Rescue spokesman, wrote on Twitter Wednesday that first responders were called to the 800 block of Orchard Way around 3:20 p.m.

Firefighters found a man who had sunk to the bottom of the pool and was unconscious. They pulled him out.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died, Piringer wrote.

Piringer described the man as “elderly” with a “pre-existing medical condition.”

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles

montgomery-county-logo

Montgomery County will not move into Phase 3 next week

Officials want to evaluate potential impact of July 4 weekend first

MCPS taking ‘deep look into the culture’ of schools after hundreds of sexual allegations

Smith pledges to thoroughly investigate all ‘viable reports’

Arcola, Nix elementary schools will begin classes remotely Monday

Schools will gradually build up to full schedules

Magazine

Subscribe

Renew

Digital Editions

Leading Professionals »

Newsletters

    Get top stories in your inbox
    Exclusive deals from area businesses
    Including a sneak peek of the next issue
    The latest, local job openings straight to your inbox

Dining Guide

Bethesda Beat Trending