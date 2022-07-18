Man dies after being shot in Takoma Park

Takoma Park police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man who died Sunday, a day after he was shot.

Nurhusen Muhammed Hamid, 27, of Silver Spring was shot on Saturday, police said.

Officers were called to the parking lot of an Advance Auto Parts store in the 6300 block of New Hampshire Avenue around 11 a.m., police said in a statement. Officers found Hamid suffering from a gunshot wound.

Hamid was taken to a hospital with injuries considered life threatening, police said. He later died of his injuries.

Hamid was a mobile mechanic in the greater Washington area, according to police.

As of Sunday no arrests had been made in the case. Police are asking anyone with information to call Detective Charles Earle, the lead investigator, at 240-753-2734.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com