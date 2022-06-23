Man dies after being shot in Rockville, county police say

A man died after being shot in Rockville late Wednesday night, according to Montgomery County police.

Officers were called to the 16000 block of Shady Grove Road for the report of a shooting around 11:30 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound, police said in a press release. The man died of his injuries at the scene.

Police did not identify the victim Thursday morning.

Police said “suspects” were taken into custody but did not provide their names or say how many people they think might have been involved. A police spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

Police said they would provide more information later on Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

