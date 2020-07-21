UPDATED: Man dead following report of shooting in Damascus area
Police say a man is in custody following vehicle, foot chase
This story was updated at 3:15 p.m. on July 21, 2020 to add details about the progress of the police investigation
Montgomery County police said a man is dead following a report of a shooting in the Damascus area Tuesday morning.
Police wrote on Twitter that another man is in custody and the case is being treated as a homicide.
Police wrote on Twitter that they responded to the report of a shooting in the 9100 block of Gue Road in Damascus just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
In another tweet, police wrote that a man was dead and that another man was in custody following a vehicle and foot chase.
The pursuit, police said, ended in the area of 14700 Good Hope Road.
Good Hope Road is in the Cloverly area, about 20 miles from the location of the reported shooting.
Sgt. Rebecca Innocenti, a police spokeswoman, said in an interview on Tuesday that as of 2:20 p.m., the man who was arrested hadn’t been charged with a crime. She said she could not confirm whether he has been accused of shooting the victim, but his arrest is connected to the case.
Innocenti declined to comment on whether the victim and the man arrested knew each other, but said the killing is “not a random incident.”
