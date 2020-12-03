Man critically injured in Gaithersburg townhouse fire
Two other people displaced; space heater started fire, official says
A man was critically injured during a fire at a townhouse in Gaithersburg Wednesday night, and two others were displaced.
Firefighters got a call for a fire at 854 Bayridge Drive around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday, Montgomery Fire County Fire & Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer posted on Twitter.
Piringer said in a video that firefighters rescued a man from the basement. The man was taken to a hospital with smoke inhalation and burns and had injuries considered priority 1, the most serious.
In another post Thursday morning, Piringer wrote that the man was in critical condition.
Two other people got out of the townhouse, but weren’t taken to the hospital, Piringer said in the video.
Piringer wrote that a space heater in the basement bedroom caused the fire by igniting the bedding, and the fire spread. It caused more than $500,000 worth of damage, he wrote.
The townhouse is in the Fernshire Farms residential community just off of Quince Orchard Road.
About 65 firefighters responded to the call, according to Piringer.
