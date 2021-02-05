Man charged with stealing wallets and credit cards, running up purchases

Montgomery County police have charged a man with stealing multiple credits from people throughout Montgomery County last year and using them to make fraudulent purchases.

Matthew John Bell, 37, of Olney, was charged on Jan. 27 with taking credit cards from six women between April and December. In all six cases, the women were shopping in grocery stores when their wallets were stolen.

Police said in a press release that Bell’s thefts included:

On April 23, someone stole a wallet from a woman’s purse while she shopped in a grocery store on New Hampshire Avenue in the Colesville area. The thief bought about $800 worth of prepaid Visa cards using the stolen credit cards.

On July 30, someone stole a wallet from a purse of a woman while she shopped for groceries at a store on Village Center Drive in Olney. The thief used the stolen credit cards to purchase $1,300 in merchandise in Gaithersburg. Police said the thief later tried to steal another woman’s wallet, but that victim chased him and recovered it.

On Aug. 22, someone stole a woman’s wallet while she was in a grocery store in the 3300 block of Spartan Road in Olney. The thief then used her credit cards to buy about $900 worth of prepaid Visa cards in Gaithersburg.

On Nov. 18, someone stole a woman’s wallet while she shopped at a grocery store on Connecticut Avenue in Kensington. He then tried to make purchases at a nearby store, but the transactions were declined.

On Nov. 20, someone stole a woman’s wallet while she shopped at a grocery store on Connecticut Avenue in Kensington. The thief then dropped the wallet and fled.

On Dec. 7, someone stole a woman’s wallet at a grocery store on University Boulevard West in Silver Spring. The thief bought $530 in merchandise from a store in Washington, D.C., using the stolen credit cards.

Police said that after a months-long investigation, Bell was arrested on a warrant on Jan. 27. He has been charged with four counts of theft, according to state court records.

Bell was released from custody after posting $2,000 bond. No court date was listed as of Friday afternoon.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com