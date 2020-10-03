Man charged with stealing vehicle, trying to run over police officer
Police said he also had counterfeit money
Montgomery County police have charged a man with stealing a vehicle and trying to run over an officer this week.
Ahmad Sulaiman, 22, of Rockville, stole a Toyota Camry and tried to run over an officer as police were pursuing him in the Fairland area Wednesday, police said in a press release on Friday.
Police said they got a call at 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday from a resident near the 14200 block of Angelton Terrace that people were checking to see if vehicle doors were locked.
Officers said they saw a Jeep Grand Cherokee driving through the neighborhood that matched a description of a vehicle that might have been involved in thefts from vehicles the night before.
Police said they also saw the Camry traveling at a high speed without its headlights on. Police said Sulaiman drove the Toyota onto the sidewalk.
Police said one officer tried to stop the Camry by activating the cruiser’s lights and siren at the intersection of Angelton Court and Angelton Terrace. As the officer got out, Sulaiman sped up and drove toward the officer, who moved away to avoid being hit, police said.
Officers pursued Sulaiman, who crashed into a street sign and a tree. He then tried to run away, police said.
With the help of a K9 team, police later found Sulaiman hiding in the backyard of a home and arrested him. They said he had counterfeit money and what appeared to be stolen property.
Police said the Toyota had been stolen from the Fairland area and the Jeep had been stolen from Prince George’s County.
According to state court records, Sulaiman has been charged with four counts of rogue and vagabond and two counts of unlawful taking of a motor vehicle. He also was charged with one count each of theft of $100 to $1,500, theft of $1,500 to $25,000, theft scheme of $1,500 to $25,000, malicious destruction of property of more than $1,000, using tools to commit a burglary of a motor vehicle, possession of forged currency, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and access after statute.
Sulaiman is due in court on Nov. 6. Attorney information was not available Friday afternoon.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com