Man charged with shooting at pickup truck on Beltway on Monday
Victim, witness both directed police to possible shooter
Maryland State police have arrested an Annapolis man who is accused of shooting at a pickup truck on Monday on the Beltway in the Silver Spring area.
When Montgomery County police — unaware of the shooting — stopped the driver on suspicion of “erratic driving behavior,” the man pulled over briefly. But when a witness told an officer, during the traffic stop, that the driver might have shot a vehicle, the driver fled.
Maryland State police said Michael Andre Holmes, 25, of Annapolis, shot at a pickup truck on the Beltway Monday afternoon. The person driving the truck was not injured, police said.
State police wrote in a press release Wednesday that county police stopped Holmes in his blue Hyundai Sonata just before 3 p.m. on Monday near the Beltway’s interchange with U.S. 29.
During the traffic stop, a witness driving a red pickup truck pulled up to the scene and told a county police officer that the driver in the Hyundai shot at another vehicle.
Police said the witness then left the scene and moments later, Holmes pulled away.
Police said that the victim, who was driving a Ford F-150, later pulled up to the scene of the traffic stop. The Ford driver told county police officers that when he was near the University Boulevard interchange, Holmes shot at his vehicle, and the bullet hit the passenger side door of his truck. He then called 911.
State police issued a press release about the shooting on Tuesday, and released a photo of the Hyundai and its driver, later identified as Holmes.
State police wrote in the press release on Wednesday that Holmes was arrested just after 9 a.m. Wednesday in his Annapolis home. Annapolis police helped with the arrest, state police said.
Holmes has been charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment. State court records were not immediately available on Wednesday.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com