Man charged with shooting at male in White Oak area

A man was charged this month with attempted murder after Montgomery County police said he and another person shot at a male in the White Oak area in March.

Abdul-Qudus Fossett, 19, of Derwood, was one of two people who shot at the victim in the White Oak Shopping Center in the 11200 block of New Hampshire Avenue on March 23, police said in charging documents.

The victim did not appear to be injured, according to police.

Few details are given about the circumstances of the shooting, and it isn’t clear what the relationship is between Fossett and the victim.

Fossett, Tequan Forero and another male, referred to in charging documents as “subject three,” were walking in the back of the shopping center around 6:53 p.m. on March 23, according to security camera footage, then walked to Hair Pair, a barber shop.

The three stopped and talked before Pierre Daye joined them, police said. Forero went inside the hair salon while the other three stayed outside.

The victim walked toward the group around 7:06 p.m. and Fossett took out a handgun, police said. Fossett and subject three shot at the victim, who fled into the parking lot. The victim apparently was not by bullets, police said.

The two males continued shooting, with the bullets hitting brick pillars.

Fossett and subject three then ran toward Lockwood Drive, with Forero and Daye following.

Police later determined that Fossett sent a message to Forero on Instagram asking if he needed a ride to the phone store. Fossett wrote in the message that he would “bus it to u” and that they needed to “hit the barbershop.”

Additionally, police determined that Forero sent Fossett a message from a ride-for-hire service stating that someone was to be picked up at 7834 Epsilon Drive in Derwood and dropped off at 111 University Blvd. in Silver Spring.

At 6:02 p.m., Fossett asked Forero where he was and Forero replied the “trap,” and that he should go there first, police said.

Fossett was arrested and charged on March 26 with multiple handgun offenses, police said.

On April 8, police interviewed Fossett. They obtained a warrant eight days later additionally charging him with one count each of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime, reckless endangerment and illegal possession of a handgun, according to court records. Records indicate that the warrant was served on June 8.

Fossett is due in District Court on July 9 for a preliminary hearing, according to court records. Attorney information was not listed as of Monday afternoon.

There is no record in court files that Daye or Forero have been charged in connection with the March 23 shooting.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com