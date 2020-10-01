Man charged with raping woman in Wheaton
Police say he forced her into secluded area
Montgomery County police have charged a man with raping a woman in Wheaton last month.
Christopher Xavier Green, 36, of Kensington, raped the woman the night of Sept. 8, and was arrested 10 days later, police said in a press release on Thursday.
Police said the victim was walking near an amphitheater at Georgia Avenue and Reedie Drive when she saw Green walking toward her. When she tried to walk away, Green grabbed her arm, forced her to a “nearby secluded area,” and raped her, police said.
The woman later broke free and ran away, police said.
Police said they determined Green was a suspect and later found that his DNA matched samples taken from the scene.
Police arrested Green on Sept. 18 on a warrant, charging him with one count each of second-degree rape and second-degree assault. He is due to appear in court Oct. 30, according to state court records.
Attorney information was not listed Thursday afternoon.
