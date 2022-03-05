Man charged with murdering Silver Spring teenager in apparent shooting

A Silver Spring man has been charged with murdering a teenager who appeared to have been shot on Friday, police said.

Police said Devin Dickey, 17, also of Silver Spring, was found in the area of Georgia Avenue and Reedie Drive in Wheaton on Friday. Officers responded to that area at about 6:47 p.m. after a report that a shooting had just happened.

Dickey was found with what police described in a press release as “an apparent gunshot wound.”

Officers tried to save his life, then Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service took him to a local hospital, where he died, a police press release on Saturday said.

Cardel Chaney, 20, of Silver Spring, has been charged with second-degree murder. He was being held without bond.

Police said that officers who responded to the shooting call found Chaney inside the Wheaton Metro station and he matched the person who witnesses described.